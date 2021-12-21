UFC Vegas 45 medical suspensions: 6 fighters face 6-month suspensions

The UFC’s final event of 2021 produced 16 medical suspensions of fighters, including a half-dozen who face six-month layoffs without doctor clearance.

Perennial bantamweight contender Raphael Assuncao is among those who need a sign-off with the Nevada Athletic Commission recommending an MRI on his left knee. The Brazilian suffered a second-round knockout loss at the hands of Ricky Simon, who escaped without a suspension.

Medical suspensions were released on Tuesday by official ABC records-keeper mixedmartialarts.com. UFC Vegas 45 took place this past Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and was regulated by the NAC.

Here is the full list of medical suspensions from the event:

Chris Daukaus: suspended until Feb. 17 with no contact until Feb. 2 for laceration repair on nose.

Stephen Thompson: suspended until Feb. 2 with no contact until Jan. 18 for laceration repair on right eyelid.

Amanda Lemos: suspended until Jan. 18 with no contact until Jan. 9 for hard fight.

Angela Hill: suspended until Jan. 18 with no contact until Jan. 9.

Raphael Assuncao: needs left knee MRI, if positive must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until June 17. Suspended at minimum until Feb. 2 with no contact until Jan. 18.

Diego Ferreira: suspended until Jan. 18 with no contact until Jan. 9.

Cub Swanson: needs right hand long finger X-rayed, if positive must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until June 17.

Darren Elkins: suspended until Feb. 2 with no contact until Jan. 18 for laceration repair under right eye.

Justin Tafa: needs right thumb and left hand long finger X-rayed, if positive must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until June 17.

Harry Hunsucker: needs left knee MRI, if positive must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until June 17. Suspended at minimum until Feb. 17 with no contact until Feb. 2.

Sijara Eubanks: suspended until Jan. 18 with no contact until Jan. 9.

Melissa Gatto: suspended until Jan. 9 with no contact until Jan. 2 for laceration repair under left eye.

Charles Jourdain: suspended until Jan. 9 with no contact until Jan. 2.

Andre Ewell: suspended until Feb. 17 with no contact until Feb. 2 for laceration repair on right maxillary.

Don’tale Mayes: needs left knee MRI, if positive must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until June 17.

Josh Parisian: suspended until Feb. 2 with no contact until Jan. 18 for laceration repair on left eyebrow.

Jordan Leavitt: needs right ankle X-rayed, if positive must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until June 17. No contact until Jan. 18.