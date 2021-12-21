Junior dos Santos expected to face Kubrat Pulev at next Triad Combat event in early 2022

Junior dos Santos has his next fight booked but he’ll be competing inside a triangular ring rather than a cage this time.

After leaving the UFC earlier this year, the ex-heavyweight champion dos Santos has inked a deal to face off with Kubrat Pulev at the next Triad Combat event promoted by Triller Fight Club in early 2022.

Triller officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday following an initial report from TMZ.

While the event isn’t officially scheduled yet, Triad Combat is expected to return in late February, although full details are still being hashed out.

Over the years, dos Santos had expressed a desire to crossover into boxing after he was known as the one of the most dangerous heavyweights on the feet in UFC history. Now he’ll get his chance in a hybrid rule set that blurs the lines between mixed martial arts and boxing.

The 37-year-old Brazilian, who just recently signed with veteran manager Ali Abdelaziz for representation, exited the UFC with the second most knockouts in heavyweight history behind Derrick Lewis. Dos Santos actually knocked out Lewis as well when they met back in 2019, although the ex-UFC champ ended his run with the promotion on a four-fight losing streak.

The first Triad Combat event featured MMA fighters against boxers in a card capped off by Pulev dismantling former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir inside the first round.

Now it appears dos Santos will get his chance to face off with Pulev with the heavyweights expected to meet next year. More fights along with a location and date for the card will be announced at a later date by Triller Fight Club.