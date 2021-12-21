Bruno Silva vs. Alex Pereira targeted for March 12 UFC event

Brazilian middleweight strikers Bruno Silva and Alex Pereira will collide inside the UFC octagon on March 12, multiple people with knowledge of the booking confirmed to MMA Fighting following a report from Combate.

The Fight Night card will take place in Las Vegas and feature Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev in the main event.

“Blindado” and “Poatan” are both riding winning streaks with all victories coming by way of knockout.

Silva (22-6), a former M-1 Global middleweight champion, has won his past seven by stoppage with three of those taking place under the UFC banner. In his most recent appearance, Blindado finished Jordan Wright in just 88 seconds.

Pereira (4-1), a former two-division GLORY champ who holds a pair of kickboxing wins over Israel Adesanya, recently finished Andreas Michailidis with a flying knee in his UFC debut. Poatan retired from kickboxing with a record of 33-7 (21 KOs).