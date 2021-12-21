RIZIN announces full card for NYE show, including Rena Kubota vs. Si Woo Park

RIZIN’s lineup is set for the promotion’s annual year-end celebration.

The Japanese promotion announced the updated card for RIZIN 33, including the addition of an atomweight bout between Rena Kubota — a.k.a. RENA — and DEEP fighter Si Woo Park, veteran Kazuma Sone taking on Olympic silver medalist wrestler Shinobu Ota, and the MMA debut of Kota Miura. Miura is the son of beloved soccer player Kazuyoshi “King Kazu” Miura, currently the oldest professional footballer in the world.

Kota Miura’s fight will take place under RIZIN Challenge rules, meaning his bout will be comprised of three three-minute rounds with no stomps or knees to the head of a grounded opponent. However, elbows and soccer kicks are permitted. Miura fights amateur kickboxer and bodybuilder YUSHI.

As previously announced, the event is set to be headlined by the finals of the RIZIN Bantamweight Grand Prix, which features former champion Kai Asakura, Kenta Takizawa, Hiromasa Ougikubo, and Naoki Inoue. The four fighters square off earlier in the show to determine who will compete in the main event for a 10,000,000 yen (approx. $88,600 USD) prize.

Also featured, Roberto Satoshi defends his lightweight title against Yusuke Yachi, and atomweight champion Ayaka Hamasaki fights Seika Izawa in a non-title bout.

RIZIN 33 takes place at Saitama Super Arena on Dec. 31. An English broadcast featuring commentators Joe Ferraro and Damien Brown will be available on LIVENow in the United States.

See the full card here:

RIZIN Bantamweight Grand Prix Final

Roberto Satoshi vs. Yusuke Yachi

Ayaka Hamasaki vs. Seika Izawa

Koji Takeda vs. Beynoah

Shoma Shibisai vs Hideki Sekine

RENA vs. Si Woo Park

Shinobu Ota vs. Kazuma Sone

Kota Miura vs YUSHI — RIZIN Challenge rules

KOUZI vs YA-MAN — kickboxing

Kai Asakura vs. Kenta Takizawa — RIZIN Bantamweight GP semifinal

Hiromasa Ougikubo vs. Naoki Inoue — RIZIN Bantamweight GP semifinal

Yuki Motoya vs Kintaro — RIZIN Bantamweight GP semifinal reserve bout