Morning Report: Beer-spilling fighter who flinched at Nate Diaz wants redemption: ‘I’ll fight his ass for free’

Add Carrese Archer to the list of people trying to get a fight with Nate Diaz.

This past weekend, Diaz was in attendance for the boxing rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, supporting his teammate Chris Avila who won a majority decision over Anthony Taylor on the prelims. Diaz left the event early and on his way out, the younger Diaz brother caused a stir when he faked a punch at a bystander holding a beer, the result being that bystander flinched hard and spilled the beer everywhere. The scene was shared on social media and quickly went viral.

The beer-soaked man in the encounter turned out to be Carrese Archer, an MMA fighter and teammate of Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee, and as you might expect, Archer was none too pleased with the reaction to the video. After the post went viral, Archer took to Instagram to respond to the embarrassing situation and to issue a challenge to Diaz.

“Hello, world. I seen all the laughter,” said Archer. “Everybody laughing, ha ha. Same thing make you laugh, make you cry. Nate Diaz is a bona fide female dog. He had the police with him, had the security protecting him, and you gonna flinch at me and try to sucker punch me when I’m not paying attention? And y’all think this man is a gangster? I think the world is f*cked up and confused around here when they think about what is a real gangster. I’m a real street dog. I’m in the streets. Believe that. Anybody that knows me know how ‘One Punch’ rockin’, and we don’t do sh*t while the police there...

“Dana White, I seen you made a post, and you laughed, and you thought it was funny. I bet you won’t think it’s funny you sign me for one fight, and I knock Nate Diaz the f*ck out in the first round. Guaranteed, no cap. I’m not playing no games.”

Though Archer is a professional fighter, a bout with Diaz may not be a great idea for him. Currently, “One Punch” holds a 2-6 record in MMA and has not won a fight since 2017. Most recently, Archer tried his hand at bare knuckle boxing where he was knocked out in the second round. But despite his uninspiring resume, Archer is still talking a big game, even offering to take the fight for free in a follow up Instagram post.

“Nate Diaz, you’re a bona fide punk,” Archer said. “You seen me, I wasn’t even paying attention, you tried to catch me off guard, you had the police and security guards with you. I’m in the gym training right now for your weak ass because when I see you, I’m knocking you the f*ck out. Dana White, sign me for one fight. That’s all I need. I’ll fight his ass for free. Guaranteed I’m putting him to sleep, first round. Guaranteed that’s all I need.”

It’s exceedingly unlikely that Nate would agree to a fight with Archer. The younger Diaz brother is currently on the final fight of his UFC contract and the UFC is reportedly interested in rebooking a grudge match with Dustin Poirier next, not to mention the host of other top fighters who have repeatedly called for fights with Diaz. But hey, you can’t blame Archer for shooting his shot, after all, that’s how Nate Diaz became a household name in the first place.

