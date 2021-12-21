Fighter vs. Writer: Michael Chandler gives his picks for Fighter of the Year and Fight of the Year for 2021

Former UFC title challenger Michael Chandler joins The Fighter vs. The Writer episode 17 for a special year-end edition as he gives his picks for both Fighter of the Year and Fight of the Year.

When it comes to Fighter of the Year, Chandler believes Charles Oliveira did more than enough to secure that position with his two wins in 2021 capped off with a submission victory against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

Chandler states his case why he believes Oliveira deserves it over someone like reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who had three title defense this past year.

Chandler will also address his comments towards Poirier during the fight with Oliveira as well as hinting at what comes next for him in 2022.

