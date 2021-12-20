Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova grudge match booked for UFC 272

Former teammates turned rivals Maryna Moroz and Mariya Agapova will settle the score on March 5. The UFC has paired the flyweights for UFC 272, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting. Combate first reported the matchup.

Moroz and Agapova trained together at American Top Team before Agapova left the gym. The departure became public when Moroz accused her of drug abuse and making threats against teammates at the Florida gym.

Agapova’s manager denied the allegations at the time, and the 125-pounder called Moroz out after her most recent victory over Sabina Mazo in October, saying “she talked sh*t about me in an interview.”

Moroz (10-3) is on a two-fight streak with wins over Mazo and Mayra Bueno Silva, but she hasn’t competed since March 2020, being forced out of bouts with Montana De La Rosa, Taila Santos, Manon Fiorot and Luana Carolina in a span of 13 months.

Agapova (10-2) stopped Hannah Cifers in her highly anticipated UFC debut in June 2020 but then lost to Shana Dobson in a massive upset two months later. The Kazakhstan native returned after a year off to submit Mazo in Las Vegas.

The UFC has yet to announce the headlining attraction for UFC 272, a lineup that already includes Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell and Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot.

Damon Martin contributed to this report