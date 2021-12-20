Tyron Woodley draws medical suspension after Jake Paul knockout loss

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley faces a two-month sit after being knocked out by Jake Paul this past Saturday.

Woodley has been suspended for 60 days by the Florida State Boxing Commission, which oversaw the Showtime pay-per-view event he and Paul headlined at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Medical suspensions were released Monday by the Florida Department of Licensing and Regulation, which oversees the boxing commission.

Only two fighters were suspended following the event: Woodley and co-headliner Miriam Gutierrez, who sustained a savage beating over 10 rounds with champ Amanda Serrano.

Woodley went face-first to the canvas at the 2:12 mark of the sixth round after taking a hard right hand from Paul, who notched his fifth win as a pro.

The eight-round cruiserweight main event was a rematch between Woodley and Paul after the YouTube star turned pugilist earned a split decision win in August. Paul originally was supposed to take on Tommy Fury before an injury scratched Fury from the card.