Police: Chael Sonnen allegedly battered five separate victims in fight

Las Vegas police have confirmed an alleged fight involving retired UFC and Bellator fighter Chael Sonnen.

Police responded to the Luxor Hotel and Casino this past Saturday at 7:33 p.m. after a report of a fight and determined Sonnen had committed a misdemeanor battery against five separate victims, Las Vegas Police Public Information Officer Larry Hadfield wrote in a statement to MMA Fighting on Monday.

“Sonnen was issued a battery citation for each individual victim, then escorted off property,” Hadfield wrote. “Due to the fact the misdemeanors were committed outside of a police officer’s presence, an arrest was not conducted.”

Bystander video obtained by TMZ showed a man appearing to be Sonnen being led down a hallway in handcuffs. Hadfield explained that arriving officers linked up with hotel security who were also responding to the incident.

Sonnen, 44, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The three-time UFC title challenger and veteran commentator reportedly was seen “banging on the door of a hotel room” and then was involved in a physical altercation with a couple, per TMZ. Paramedics also responded to the call, but no injuries were reported.

A public records request for the police report in Sonnen’s case is pending.

Sonnen currently works as a commentator and analyst with ESPN and is a regular presence on UFC and Bellator broadcasts. He also hosts “The Chael Sonnen Show” on ESPN, and appeared earlier this month on The MMA Hour, where he discussed current MMA news with his former Ariel and the Bad Guy co-host Ariel Helwani.

Outside the cage, Sonnen is known for an infamous brawl with Wanderlei Silva and other cast members on the set of The Ultimate Fighter Brazil.