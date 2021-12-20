Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong in the works for UFC event on March 12

One-time bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes looks to get back on track when he returns to action against Song Yadong in a fight that’s expected to take place at the upcoming UFC event scheduled on March 12.

Multiple sources confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Monday with verbal agreements in place from both athletes. MMA Junkie initially reported the bout.

Once heralded as a future champion at 135 pounds, Moraes has fallen on hard times lately with a 1-4 resume in his past five fights, including three losses in a row. Most recently, Moraes engaged in a war with Merab Dvalishvili before ultimately succumbing to strikes in the second round at UFC 266 in September.

Now, Moraes will seek to get back to his winning ways while facing one of the top prospects at 135 pounds in the UFC.

Song currently sits at 7-1-1 in his UFC career with back-to-back wins over Julio Arce and Casey Kenney in his most recent appearances.

The 24-year-old fighter from China trains out of Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, Calif., where he works under longtime coach Urijah Faber. The upcoming fight against Moraes will serve as his biggest test to date as Song looks to graduate from prospect to contender.

While the UFC has not officially announced the card, light heavyweights Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev are expected to meet in the main event.

MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.