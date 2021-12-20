Diego Ferreira reveals he injured rib prior to UFC Vegas 45 loss to Mateusz Gamrot

Diego Ferreira suffered his third straight loss in the UFC this past Saturday, stopped by rising lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 45, and took to social media to explain why he gave up in the second round.

Gamrot, who was up 10-9 on all three scorecards after the opening round, landed a brutal knee to Ferreira’s ribs midway through the second stanza. The Brazilian immediately looked at the referee and asked him to stop the bout. Ferreira later revealed he injured his ribs three weeks before UFC Vegas 45.

Hey guys man what a night last night was.. if you guys saw my fight I was fighting my fight me and my coaches plan.. How we planned it, was exactly how everything was going. But 3 weeks a go I hurt my rib in training but didn’t want to pull out from my fight, it wasn’t an option. And yesterday I knew it was a risk, every fighter has been there fighting with injuries and all it took was the right knee and it took my fight away. Thank you for the support I know this is not the end.

Watch the finishing sequence below.

Ferreira (17-5) is now 0-3 following setbacks against Beneil Dariush, Gregor Gillespie and Gamrot after winning his previous six, but guarantees “this is not the end.”