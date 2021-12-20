Morning Report: Miesha Tate rejects Aspen Ladd’s callout over Ladd’s repeated weight struggles: ‘It’s not personal, it’s professional’

Last month, Miesha’s Tate suffered her first setback since returning to MMA from a five-year retirement, losing a unanimous decision to Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43. Now, Tate is looking to avoid another kind of setback, the type that comes from booking a fight against someone with a history of missing weight.

Earlier this month, Aspen Ladd, the fourth-ranked bantamweight in the UFC’s rankings, called for a fight with Tate to settle a beef between the two of them. The grudge stems from comments Tate made about Ladd at UFC Vegas 38, when Ladd missed weight and Tate accused her of attempting to cheat the scale and failing. A few weeks later, Tate again commented on Ladd, suggesting that Ladd’s relationship with her head coach, Jim West, was also problematic. Following Tate’s loss to Vieira, Ladd suggested she and Tate “handle this like adults” and fight, however, given Ladd’s track record on the scales, Tate isn’t interested in assuming that risk.

“Aspen Ladd has called me out to a fight at 135 pounds,” Tate said on her YouTube page. “I’m afraid that I’m going to waste an entire camp training for a fight that may very well end at the scale. Aspen Ladd has missed weight three times in her MMA career and one time she failed to make it to the fight due to weight cutting issues. So all in all, four times. Go to PI (Performance Institute) show some kind of progression. If one of these other bantamweights wants to take that risk then hats off to them.”

It’s true that Ladd has consistently struggled with the scale at 135. Ladd first missed weight in Invicta, coming in at 138.1 pounds for her fight with Jessica Hoy in 2016. Next in 2017, Ladd made weight for a planned bout against Jessica Eye at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale, but the bout was scrapped on fight day due to Ladd falling ill, an outcome Eye speculated was due to Ladd’s weight cut. In 2018, Ladd was scheduled to face Leslie Smith at UFC Fight Night 128 but again missed weight, this time by 1.8 pounds, and Smith refused to accept a catchweight bout. In 2019, Ladd caused controversy when she made weight for a fight against Germaine de Randamie but nearly collapsed on the scale to do so. Then as mentioned, earlier this year, Ladd missed weight for a scheduled bout against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38, causing the bout to be canceled due to health concerns. All in all, it’s a troubling history that does not build confidence in Ladd’s ability to make the bantamweight limit, and unless Ladd can resolve her issues, Tate says she’s not interested in taking the risk.

“If Aspen Ladd can show up, make 135 pounds and have a good performance then we might be talking,” Tate concluded. “But until then, I’m out. It’s not personal, it’s professional.”

TOP STORIES

Results. Jake Paul brutally knocks out Tyron Woodley with one punch to finish rematch.

Results. Derrick Lewis secured the UFC record for knockouts with first-round KO over Chris Daukaus at UFC Vegas 45.

Promotion. Jake Paul to Dana White after latest viral knockout: ‘I embarrassed your whole company’.

Dislike. Derrick Lewis picks favorite KO after UFC record, blasts ‘d*ckhead’ Francis Ngannou: ‘He can kiss my ass’.

Feints. Tyron Woodley reacts to devastating knockout loss to Jake Paul: ‘Why the f*ck did I drop my hand?’

Negotiation. Jorge Masvidal responds to Jake Paul’s callout: ‘You can’t f*cking afford me’.

Retirement. Claudia Gadelha says concussion symptoms led to retirement: ‘Like a knife stabbing the back of my head’.

Battery. Report: Chael Sonnen detained, given multiple citations for battery in alleged Las Vegas hotel altercation.

Farewell. American Top Team, MMA community mourn death of PFL fighter Jordan Young.

VIDEO STEW

Weekend Post Show.

Paul-Woodley Post-Fight Presser.

UFC Vegas Post-Fight Press Conference.

Best UFC highlights from 2021.

Top Bellator decisions of 2021.

Doctor talks through the Woodley KO.

LISTEN UP

On to the Next One. Matches to make following the final UFC event of the year.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Amanda Nunes says it all.

Woodley setting up his next fight.

I’m tired of watching him out box ppl who don’t even wanna box…if he wanna boxing match, a real one, he’d fight me…period, stop fightin small dudes who can’t box https://t.co/EaxEBbJFR9 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 19, 2021

he won’t tho cuz i’m 29, I’m actually his size, an athletic background, & been boxing just as long as he has … https://t.co/NKgwLIoRvb — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 19, 2021

@jakepaul fight me, stop tryna fight ppl who can’t box — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 19, 2021

Aye @TWooodley this clown saying you can’t box.



How about you show him as part of the next MVP event?



Tyron would drop you faster than the Ravens !! https://t.co/upqpKwWay0 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 19, 2021

don’t run from the work https://t.co/5vydJdIQqb — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 20, 2021

Cause i made one mistake you think it's sweet? Don't get it fucked up homeboy https://t.co/kaRtVzn4Xy — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) December 19, 2021

you made more than just one mistake…he just slept you for that last mistake you made https://t.co/rH5WrKB7oW — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 20, 2021

So you coat tailing. I get it. See a person courageous enough to go into battle, and use that to try to throw your name in there for a bag. Without making that walk. That's defined as clout chasing. Surprising from you https://t.co/xjZJdUOCdT — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) December 20, 2021

Dan Hardy speaking truths.

“Why did I drop my hands...?”



...because you bit so hard on a basic feint that you still have bits of manipulation stuck in your back teeth. #Boxing — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) December 19, 2021

Poirier.

He doesn't want it https://t.co/i2fUlLcCxu — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 20, 2021

Statements.

Well that’s the fight game for ya. Thank you to everyone who has supported me from the beginning, it means the world. Thank you to the @ufc & @Thebeast_ufc for granting me the opportunity to prove myself on the biggest stage. Now for some pizza and wings! — Chris Daukaus (@ChrisDaukausMMA) December 19, 2021

Schadenfraude.

Chael Sonnen, I’m not gonna sit here and celebrate you getting battery charges against a female last night. That would make me like you, and I’m nothing like you. Instead I will wish your family well, I wish the victims family well — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 19, 2021

It’s funny how the people who criticize and judge you the most have some of the nastiest things in their closet. Let he who is without sin cast the first stone. You’ll get no stones from me. Good luck — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 19, 2021

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

N/A.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Jake Paul has hacked boxing incredibly efficiently. At some point, he’s going to face someone who actually can box but for now, the man is playing everything perfectly.

Thanks for reading and see y’all tomorrow.

EXIT POLL

Poll Will Jake Paul face Tommy Fury next? Yes

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @JedKMeshew on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.