Anderson Silva opens as early favorite to be Jake Paul’s next opponent

Another former UFC champion is already the betting frontrunner to be Jake Paul’s next opponent in the boxing ring.

UFC middleweight legend Anderson Silva has opened as the early favorite to fight the YouTuber-turned-boxing sensation next, according to recent odds released by online bookmaker BetOnline. Paul defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley via brutal knockout in the sixth round of the pair’s rematch on Saturday in Tampa, Florida.

Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) has risen to combat sports infamy in 2021 for a string of boxing matches against crossover athletes. Former NBA player Nate Robinson, former Bellator champion Ben Askren, and Woodley have all suffered viral knockouts at the hands of the 24-year-old.

Silva opened as the slight favorite over other rivals in the Paul orbit — Tommy Fury, Dillon Danis, and Nate Diaz — to be the next opponent for Paul’s pugilistic journey.

Check out the complete list of opening odds below.