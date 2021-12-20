On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 45

Derrick Lewis capped off 2021 with another ferocious KO of Chris Daukaus in the headliner of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 45 event. What could be next for “The Black Beast” as he heads into 2022?

On the final matchmaking episode of On To the Next One for the year, that topic is discussed, along with potential bookings for Belal Muhammad after picking up the biggest win of his career against former UFC title challenger Stephen Thompson, Amanda Lemos, Ricky Simon, Mateusz Gamrot, Cub Swanson, and more with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee.

