Dana White reacts to ‘insane’ UFC Vegas 45 scorecard for Angela Hill vs. Amanda Lemos

A controversial split decision at UFC Vegas 45 left Angela Hill at 0-4 in decisions to go to a split decision.

UFC President Dana White didn’t take great issue with a score of 29-28 for Hill or for her opponent, Amanda Lemos, who captured two of three judges’ scorecards on Saturday night at UFC APEX. What he did disagree with, emphatically, was a shutout for Lemos.

“30-27 is insane either way you had the fight, if you had the fight for Hill or you had the fight for Lemos,” White told reporters at the post-fight press conference. “There’s no f*cking way you score that fight 30-27 in a million years.”

The judge to issue Lemos the 30-27 tally was veteran official Doug Crosby, who’s been at the center of controversy over scoring on several occasions, most notably a UFC 112 title fight between Frankie Edgar and B.J. Penn that he awarded Edgar a 50-45 shutout.

In 2015, Crosby came under fire for not disclosing a conflict of interest when he was assigned to judge a fight with UFC veteran Al Iaquinta, whose coach Ray Longo accused him of harassment amid a personal feud.

Judges are assigned by the overseeing athletic commission tasked with regulating events, though the UFC issues recommendations for officials beforehand. The Nevada Athletic Commission regulated UFC Vegas 45 on Saturday.

White stopped short of the kind of tirade he’s been known to deliver in the wake of a controversial call. But he made it clear he disagreed with the way the fight was scored.

“The fight is 29-28 all day, whichever way you went,” he said. “I had Hill. I thought Hill won the fight.”