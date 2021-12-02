Impa Kasanganay released by UFC almost 3 months after second octagon loss

Impa Kasanganay is no longer a UFC fighter.

MMA Fighting confirmed with a UFC official the welterweight has been released from the promotion with a 2-2 record.

Kasanganay’s release comes almost three months after his most recent octagon appearance, which ended in a first-round TKO loss to Carlston Harris at UFC Vegas 37.

The 27-year-old Kasanganay had rebounded after the biggest setback of his career – a knockout loss by spinning back-kick to Joaquin Buckley that landed him on the wrong side of the 2020 “Knockout of the Year” – with a submission win over Sasha Palatnikov. The vet hoped to reboot his career by dropping from middleweight to welterweight.

Now, Kasanganay will have to rebuild outside the octagon as he becomes the latest fighter to be released by the promotion.