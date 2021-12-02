Geoff Neal faces misdemeanor DUI, gun charge after Thanksgiving day arrest

UFC welterweight Geoff Neal spent most of Thanksgiving day in jail after his arrest on suspicion of drunk driving and a weapons charge.

Neal, 31, now faces a pair of misdemeanor charges for driving while intoxicated and unlawful carry of weapon, according to a booking sheet from the Collin County (Texas) Sheriffs’s Department. MMA Junkie first reported Neal’s arrest, which took place at 3:47 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 25.

Neal’s bond was set at $1,000 per charge, and he was released at 8:08 p.m. No other details were available on his arrest.

Neal was charged with a class B misdemeanor DUI, which indicates he registered a blood-alcohol level under 0.15. A class B misdemeanor carries a potential jail sentence of up to 180 days in jail and fines. An unlawful carry of weapon refers to a charge where a firearm is carried on or about a person’s body; Neal was charged with a class A misdemeanor, which carries a potential jail sentence of up to one year in jail, up to a $4,000 in fine, or both jail and a fine.

Neal did not immediately respond to a request for comment by MMA Fighting. The UFC welterweight is set to face Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 269, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Neal most recently appeared in the octagon in May at UFC Vegas 26, where he lost a decision to Neil Magny in his second straight decision setback. Prior to that, he had won five straight fights, climbing into the conversation for future title contention.

In 2020, Neal suffered a serious setback outside the cage when he battled staphylococcal pneumonia and sepsis from a mysterious ailment that required his hospitalization. Neal said after his loss to Magny that he planned to take time away from the sport to recuperate, saying he didn’t feel normal after his health scare.