Ex-UFC champ Nicco Montano says she was assaulted in violent attack, police investigating incident

Former UFC flyweight champion Nicco Montano says she was the victim of a violent assault that took place in Austin, Texas, in the early morning hours on Dec. 1.

Montano first revealed the information in a pair of posts on Instagram after she said she was transported to a local hospital to treat the injuries she suffered.

A public information officer with Austin Police confirmed to MMA Fighting on Thursday that officers responded to a “disturbance” at a hotel at 2:29 a.m. on Wednesday morning, but no other information could be released because it remains an ongoing investigation.

While Montano named her alleged assailant, that information has been removed because no parties have been charged in the incident as of yet.

“Tonight [alleged assailant] stood on my neck and stomped my face [and] then kept kicking me and shoving my hair into his fist and the corner of the bed frame,” Montano wrote. “I got away for a second to run down the hall way (naked) screaming for my life as he tried to drag me back by my hair. Luckily someone from the hotel heard my screams and came to [my] rescue. I’m stuck in Texas not knowing where he is and scared.

“I’m in the hospital and I’m so lucky to have the technique and strength that I have to have defended myself.”

Montano’s manager Ricky Kottenstette confirmed to MMA Fighting that he had spoken to Montano after she was hospitalized for significant injuries to her face and leg while arranging travel for her to return home from Texas.

Montano was later discharged before she returned home to New Mexico and at this time, Kottenstette said that Montano is resting and recovering with her family.

Montano, 32, is a veteran of The Ultimate Fighter 26, which she won to become the first-ever UFC women’s flyweight champion. She was released from the promotion earlier this year.