MMA Fighting has Bellator 272 weigh-in video for Friday’s event Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

In the main event, Sergio Pettis defends his bantamweight title against former champion Kyoji Horiguchi — the No. 9 ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, one spot ahead of Pettis. The competitors can weigh no more than 135 pounds, the maximum allowed for a bantamweight title fight.

MMA Fighting will stream the Bellator 272 ceremonial weigh-in video, which begins at 1 p.m. ET. Official weigh-ins took place Thursday morning.

Get Bellator 272 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

Sergio Pettis (134) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (134.5)

Emmanuel Sanchez (145.25) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (145.75)

Josh Hill (135.75) vs. Jared Scoggins (140)*

Johnny Eblen (185) vs. Collin Huckbody (185)

Preliminaries (MMA Fighting, 7 p.m. ET)

Alexander Shabliy (155.4) vs. Bobby King (156)

John de Jesus (145.6) vs. Kai Kamaka III (146)

Levan Chokheli (170.8) vs. Vinicius de Jesus (169.6)

Justin Montalvo (154.8) vs. Jacon Bohn (154.8)

Killys Mota (155.2) vs. Mike Hamel (155.8)

Dan Moret (159.6) vs. Spike Carlyle (159) — 160-pound catchweight

Oliver Enkamp (170) vs. Kyle Crutchmer (171)

*missed weight