 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Between the Links, Live Edition: Kevin Lee released by UFC, Triad Combat’s future, UFC Vegas 44, Bellator 272

By Mike Heck
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Kevin Lee’s release from the UFC seemed to come out of nowhere, but was it a total shock? That topic, along with where Lee may end up will be discussed this week on Between the Links.

In addition, the panel will discuss this past Saturday’s Triller Triad Combat event — which featured well-known MMA fighters such as Frank Mir, Mike Perry, and Albert Tumenov — and if there’s a bright future for the concept, which main event is better between Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo at UFC Vegas 44, or Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 272 for the promotion’s bantamweight title, the low-key banger of the weekend, and more.

Mike Heck moderates the first BTL Championship tourney semifinals matchup between Jed Meshew and Kristen King. Show goes LIVE at 3:00 p.m. ET / Noon PT in the video above.

If you miss it live, you can listen to the podcast version, which will be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...