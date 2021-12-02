Kevin Lee’s release from the UFC seemed to come out of nowhere, but was it a total shock? That topic, along with where Lee may end up will be discussed this week on Between the Links.

In addition, the panel will discuss this past Saturday’s Triller Triad Combat event — which featured well-known MMA fighters such as Frank Mir, Mike Perry, and Albert Tumenov — and if there’s a bright future for the concept, which main event is better between Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo at UFC Vegas 44, or Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 272 for the promotion’s bantamweight title, the low-key banger of the weekend, and more.

Mike Heck moderates the first BTL Championship tourney semifinals matchup between Jed Meshew and Kristen King. Show goes LIVE at 3:00 p.m. ET / Noon PT in the video above.

If you miss it live, you can listen to the podcast version, which will be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.