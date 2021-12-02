Morning Report: Aspen Ladd calls for fight with Miesha Tate: ‘You said some things; let’s go handle this like adults’

For the last couple of months, Aspen Ladd and Miesha Tate having been at odds in the media and now Ladd is hoping they can settle their differences in the cage.

Back in October, Ladd was scheduled to take on Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38, however, the bout was cancelled due to health concerns after Ladd failed to make weight for the contest. After the cancellations, Tate accused Ladd of attempting to cheat the scale to make weight, which Ladd tried to brush off. Two weeks later though, Ladd stepped in on short notice to fight Norma Dumont in a featherweight contest at UFC Vegas 40, and this time Tate felt compelled to speak out again, not at Ladd, but against her coach and boyfriend Jim West, whose aggressive cornering during the bout drew criticism from others as well and led to West issuing an apology. Tate, who has her own experience with dating a coach, suggested that Ladd and West’s relationship was problematic and ultimately unhealthy for the fighter, something that Ladd obviously disagrees with, and now Ladd thinks the time is right for the two to work out their differences the old fashioned way.

“I think she’s definitely stirred the pot quite a bit,” Ladd told MMA Junkie. “We all have life experiences, right? But without knowing what’s happened to another person, you can’t just apply, like, your triggers and what’s wrong with you to them. She has a tendency to see the world through what’s happened to her in the past.

“I don’t want to talk sh*t, but I definitely want that fight. You said some things; let’s go handle this like adults here.”

If Ladd is interested in fighting Tate next though, she may have to wait a while. The former UFC bantamweight champion has said she intends to take some time and enjoy the holidays with her family before she sits down with her team and figures out what her next step is. However, when Tate does return, a fight with Ladd could make a lot of sense. Both women are coming off of losses, with Ladd having lost a unanimous decision to Dumont, and Tate coming up short against Ketlen Vieira in the main event of UFC Vegas 43 just last month, and while Ladd’s loss came at 145 pounds, the UFC’s fourth-ranked bantamweight says she has every intention of returning to 135 pounds next.

“My next fight will definitely be at bantamweight... Every time I’ve tried to do it back-to-back (weight cuts) like that, it hasn’t gone well,” Ladd said. “I really just have to take a long period of time. Like for the fight where it was Macy Chiasson getting pulled out, that was the best weight cut that I’ve had, and it was perfect, but I had been dieting and working out for like – to get to that point, it was about 12 weeks, and that’s about the time period it takes me to do it in a healthy and exact way. So probably no more back-to-back ’35s ever.

“That’s why ’45 has always been interesting to me because I can do a ’35 and then I can do a ’45 a few weeks later. That’s fine, but I just can’t do ’35 and then ’35.”

TOP STORIES

COVID. Dana White reveals he tested positive for COVID-19, took advice from Joe Rogan on treatment.

Beef. Jon Jones rips ‘miserable bastard’ Mike Winkeljohn for allegedly ‘harassing’ coaches working with him.

Mad. Kevin Lee admittedly ‘pissed’ over UFC release, calls entire process ‘kind of a d*ck move’.

Love. New video reveals what Colby Covington actually said to Kamaru Usman after UFC 268 title fight.

Revisionist history. Israel Adesanya’s head coach explains why he’s lost respect for ‘Hollywood’ Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team.

Rankings. The latest update to the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

UFC Vegas 44 Fighters You Should Know.

One of the most dominant runs in the history of the sport.

Brad Riddell’s preparation ahead of his fight.

Dan Ige’s Road to UFC 269 continues.

Israel Adesanya’s getting into voice-over work.

LISTEN UP

Rankings Show. Debating the most contentious choices in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.

Heavy Hands. Discussing the biggest fights at UFC Vegas 44.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Jon Jones continuing to lay into Mike Winkeljohn.

Learn to keep your personal and always petty beefs to yourself. It sucks that you try to make everyone pay when you burn a bridge. You fuck with peoples livelihood, these coaches are trying to make money, not tiptoe around and only train people you’re friendly with — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 2, 2021

“ nobody go to Cowboy Ranch, if I find out you train with Cowboy you can’t train here anymore” what type of insecure bullshit is that — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 2, 2021

Will Brooks trying to get into the Kevin Lee business.

Hey @MoTownPhenom where you want to book our fight?



Boxing?

Triad combat?

MMA?



Call it. https://t.co/W5ZIF7Efz4 — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) December 1, 2021

The proper respect being shown to the GOAT.

Dodson says he’s dropping back down to flyweight.

I need to get back to my WAY! The only way that is... Is the FLYWEIGHT WAY. It doesn't where or when. I'm gonna be fighting where I'm gonna be a CHAMP. pic.twitter.com/6fiyZIqVyw — John Dodson III (@JohnDodsonMMA) December 1, 2021

Trash talk.

Blood Brunson @killagorillamma that was cute, you’re a pit stop on my way to title shot rematch . 7 weeks until you get Brunson-Ed. It’s Blonde Brunson vibes ! #UFC270 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 2, 2021

You don’t know what you’re talking about, but you still open your mouth!

I’m not letting you dance for 25 min!

I’ll pay you with my currency #gigakick #R1 — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) December 1, 2021

Two fights, that’s what we’ve got left of Conor in MMA. Then it’s off to boxing.

2 fights left on my contract, I will round out the entire top ten.

Can’t wait to get back sparring for my comeback! https://t.co/u3Tg2ToIvZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 1, 2021

How has Valentina Shevchenko not been a Bond girl yet?

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Jan Blachowicz (28-9) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (14-2); UFC Fight Night, Mar. 26.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Thanks for reading and see y’all tomorrow.

EXIT POLL

Poll Who wins? Kyoji Horiguchi

Sergio Pettis vote view results 68% Kyoji Horiguchi (64 votes)

31% Sergio Pettis (30 votes) 94 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @JedKMeshew on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.