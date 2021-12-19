Report: Chael Sonnen detained, given multiple citations for battery in alleged Las Vegas hotel altercation

Former UFC and Bellator fighter Chael Sonnen was reportedly detained by police officers following an alleged altercation at a hotel in Las Vegas.

TMZ is reporting that Sonnen, 44, was detained by police on Saturday evening and given five citations for misdemeanor battery. Sonnen was not arrested, though TMZ’s report also includes video of what appears to be Sonnen being escorted out of the hotel in handcuffs.

According to the report citing law enforcement sources, witnesses saw Sonnen “banging on the door of a hotel room” and then become embroiled in a physical altercation with a couple he encountered afterward. The nature of these interactions and the subsequent conflict were unclear.

Sonnen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A message to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department seeking further information has not be returned at the time of this writing.

Paramedics also responded to the call, per TMZ, but no injuries have been reported.

Sonnen, who retired from MMA competition in 2019, currently works as a member of Bellator’s commentary team and as a UFC analyst for ESPN. In his 49-fight career, Sonnen twice competed for the UFC middleweight title and once for the UFC light heavyweight title.