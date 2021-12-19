American Top Team, MMA community mourn death of PFL fighter Jordan Young

Jordan Young’s death has shaken the MMA community.

The PFL and Young’s home gym American Top Team confirmed the tragic news via social media on Sunday following a post made by Young’s boxing coach Derik Santos on Saturday.

“Tonight 20 minutes before our fight and subsequent victory I got a call, that one of the fighters I currently did boxing coaching for had passed,” Santos wrote on Instagram. “I left the locker room quietly, found a dark corner room and I cried. I couldn’t believe it, I could hear his voice in my head. I stood in disbelief before I had to get myself together to do the job.”

“He seemed to be overcoming obstacles and I became just a fan of him and that in itself,” Santos continued. “Just a few weeks ago we talked about how excited he was for 2022, and that as soon as he took care of some injury he wanted to schedule getting right back to work with me. When he spoke to me I had such a good feeling for him, he was on such an upswing and positive vibe after an injury plagued career. I was really looking forward to seeing him have continued success after his last big win.”

Young was 27 years old. His cause of death is not known at this time.

See the American Top Team and PFL statements below:

It’s with a heavy heart, that we have learned about the passing of our teammate Jordan Young. Our team is deeply saddened by this news, as Jordan has been with our team since the start of his career. A solid teammate and always a professional in our gym. He will be deeply missed by us. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jordan‘s family. R.I.P. to this warrior. Gone too soon.

PFL is saddened to learn about the passing of Jordan Young. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family during this tragic time. May he Rest In Peace.

Young most recently competed at the PFL’s 2021 Championship card in October. He defeated UFC veteran Omari Akhmedov by third-round TKO to improve his pro record to 12-2.

The seven-year veteran’s PFL run came after a successful Bellator stint in which he went 6-1, winning his first six fights for that promotion.

Current UFC fighters Thiago Santos and Krzysztof Jotko among others paid tribute to Young, with Jotko calling him his “first friend in America.”