Jorge Masvidal responds to Jake Paul’s callout: ‘You can’t f*cking afford me’

Jorge Masvidal may not have stuck around to see Jake Paul knock out Tyron Woodley, but he definitely heard his name mentioned afterward.

The UFC’s first and only “BMF” champion was in attendance for the boxing fights on Saturday night, and Paul called him out with hopes that the one-time training partners could eventually meet in the ring.

“[Jorge] Masvidal and Nate Diaz, y’all are some b*tches for leaving this arena,” Paul shouted following his win. “‘Cause I know you don’t want that sh*t. I’ll take out both of y’all next.

“Just get out of your contract with daddy Dana [White] and I’m going to f*ck them up, too.”

Masvidal then took to social media to issue his response while calling into question Paul’s drawing power and the revenue he’s supposedly generated since becoming a professional boxer after rising to fame as a social influencer.

“Now to address that little b*tch [Jake Paul], that f*cker,” Masvidal said in his video response. “Listen man, you can’t f*cking afford me. Me and the other names that you mentioned, you can’t afford. I know what you pay. You talk a big game. You say $50 million here, $100 million there, but bullsh*t. If that was the case, [Floyd] Mayweather would have took the f*cking fight with your b*tch ass, but he hasn’t because you don’t generate that type of revenue.

“You’re giving out free tickets. You’ve got street teams giving out free tickets. Who the f*ck are you selling dreams to? You can’t afford me to come over [to boxing].”

Paul previously called out Masvidal after they spent time training together when the 24-year-old fighter was preparing for a showdown against Ben Askren earlier this year.

Their relationship quickly dissolved once Paul signed to fight Woodley and Masvidal picked his former American Top Team teammate to win.

While all the talk had swirled around a potential boxing match, Masvidal now says that if Paul really wants to face him, he’s going to have to come over to the UFC for a real fight.

“So let me tell you a little secret about me you didn’t know: I fight for money or to fight the best in the world. You’re neither,” Masvidal said. “You understand? I know it hurts, but you’re neither the best in the world or make me money. I tell you want, come on over to the UFC, sign a one-fight deal, let Dana [White] give whatever the f*ck he’s got to pay you, I’ll break your jaw in front of the whole world. I promise you that.

“If you really want it, come get it. Man to man sh*t. None of that boxing sh*t where I can’t slam you on your spinal cord and leave you in a wheelchair for life. No, come on over so we can do everything. If you want it, it’s here. If not, shut the f*ck up.”

As unlikely as it was that Masvidal would ever get permission from the UFC to face Paul in a boxing match, the reverse seems utterly fanciful.

Not only has Paul engaged in a very public battle with UFC President Dana White, but it seems highly unlikely that he’ll be signing to fight Masvidal in his mixed martial arts debut.

The rivalry between Paul and Masvidal appears to be very real, but it doesn’t seem like they’ll actually be clashing any time soon — if ever — in order to settle it.