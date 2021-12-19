There’s only one way the chaotic year that was 2021 could end — and that’s with more chaos. Jake Paul starched Tyron Woodley with a one-punch knockout that is sure to follow the former UFC welterweight champion for the rest of his days, and Derrick Lewis capped off a finish-filled night with a historic knockout of his own against Chris Daukaus.

MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, José Youngs, Alexander K. Lee, and E. Casey Leydon sift through the wreckage of a violent night to break down the top storylines coming out of UFC Vegas 45 and Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2, including Belal Muhammad’s big breakout win over Stephen Thompson, whether Nate Diaz could soon find himself sucked into the Paul orbit, and much more. Check out that video above.

