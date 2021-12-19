Paul vs. Woodley 2 video: New angle of Jake Paul’s knockout of Tyron Woodley makes it even more brutal

Even from a distance, Jake Paul’s knockout of Tyron Woodley was violent. But up close, the stoppage was more brutal.

Cameras ringside at the cruiserweight boxing rematch caught the highlight-reel finish as Paul landed an overhand right that sent Woodley face-first to the canvas on Saturday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

The impact of the strike can be seen in the explosion of sweat that comes off Woodley as the punch lands. No count is needed as YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul moves to a corner to celebrate what was his fifth win as a pro.

Check out the footage below.

Woodley dropped to 0-2 in the ring after a split decision loss in August to Paul. The former UFC welterweight champion took the rematch on two weeks’ notice after Paul’s original opponent, Tommy Fury, withdrew from the bout due to injury and illness.

In his post-fight interview, Paul called out Fury as well as UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.