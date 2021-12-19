Watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 full fight video highlights from their anticipated boxing showdown, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Paul vs. Woodley 2 took place Dec. 18 at the Amelie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Jake Paul (4-0) and Tyron Woodley (0-1) collided in a heated rematch that aired live on Showtime pay-per-view Saturday night.

Catch more video highlights below.

.@jakepaul JUST PUT THE WOOD IN WOODLEY



He scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/kxr4rG0SNB — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021

Tyron Woodley just landed an MMA takedown on Jake Paul!#PaulWoodley2 pic.twitter.com/wGvnEotEGP — All Things Battles (@AllThingsBatRap) December 19, 2021

Woodley needs to finish Jake Paul off pic.twitter.com/OubzRgRpkZ — Prince Floyd (@iamPrinceFloyd) December 19, 2021

The Chosen One @TWooodley in the building #PaulWoodley starts in 30 minutes on SHO PPV https://t.co/K8evGXftD4 pic.twitter.com/cq5XgEu1T4 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021

For more on Paul vs. Woodley 2, check out the live blog from MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee.

Round 1: Woodley takes the center of the ring and they’re both active early on. Woodley zings his hook out there hoping to catch Paul coming in. Paul goes for an overhand right, misses. Both fighters light on their feet. Paul doubles up on a jab and then attacks the body. They clinch up against the ropes. Back in the center, it’s Paul closing the distance with a jab. Another clinch initiated by Woodley. Paul throws a straight right to the body. They tie up again. Paul jabs the body. Not a lot of steam behind these punches. They tie up to close out the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Paul.

Round 2: Paul over the top with a right. He’s coming out more aggressive to start the second, Woodley with the tie-up. There’s a brief exchange and now it’s Paul who initiates a clinch. Paul with a 1-2 that lands. Woodley goes to the body after absorbing a couple of Paul shots. Crowd growing restless from the clinching. Paul with a straight left and they tie up again. Grueling fight so far and not in a good way. Overhand right by Paul glances Woodley’s beard. Paul scores with a combination. A better round for Paul.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Paul. Overall, 20-18 Paul.

Round 3: Woodley flicking out some punches, but Paul is keeping his gloves high and tight. He advances and scores with a straight punch. There’s a bad cut on Paul’s head and the referee says it’s because of an accidental elbow. Right hand by Woodley lands, then another that has Woodley retreating. Paul recovers and lands a combo capped off by a body shot. A minute left and the referee has to call for a break again as they tie up against the ropes. Uneventful end to the round. They’re going to need to clean up Paul’s cut, it’s a bleeder.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Woodley. Overall, 29-28 Paul.

Round 4: Paul scores to the body with a pair of punches. Paul goes body again but misses with a wild haymaker. Woodley initiates a clinch. They separate, but Woodley returns with a good uppercut. Woodley scores with a straight right. Paul sticking with the body attack. Woodley grabs him and walks him to the ropes. Paul almost has a front headlock on Woodley and Woodley throws him off. The referee gives Woodley a warning. Paul to the body, then there’s a combination that prompts another Woodley clinch. Overhand right by Paul just misses. Woodley just leaning on him.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Paul. Overall, 39-37 Paul.

Round 5: Woodley getting busy, there’s a few scoring punches for him before he clinches up again. Paul goes back to his jab. Clean jab hits an advancing Woodley. Paul throws a combination as he chases Woodley. Paul with a jab as Woodley goes for another clinch. Paul not getting much off but Woodley barely throwing any punches himself, the crowd growing frustrated with all of his grabbing. Paul goes body-head. Referee asks Woodley, “Are we gonna fight?” Woodley responds with a short combination, then it’s Paul going for the clinch. Ugly round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Paul. Overall, 49-46 Paul.