Dana White welcomes re-booking Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier

UFC President Dana White is open to rebooking a matchup between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier.

The UFC exec gave the thumbs up after the MMA stars got in another few rounds on Twitter over the possibility of a fight. Diaz started the conversation by offering himself for a showdown in January, and Poirier quickly agreed.

“If that’s a fight that they want and the fans want to see, we’ll do it,” White said at the post-fight press conference for UFC Vegas 45 on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Poirier told MMA Fighting “I’m in” when asked about the matchup with Diaz. But things quickly appeared to go off the rails as Diaz shifted his attention to a trilogy with Conor McGregor.

Diaz’s rivalry with Poirier never materialized in the octagon. The two were scheduled to fight at UFC 230 and even faced off for cameras at a press conference in support of the pay-per-view event. But Diaz reportedly wasn’t ready to put pen to paper, and Poirier subsequently withdrew from the bout to fix a longstanding injury.

From there on, Diaz and Poirier did most of their fighting on social media.

Poirier is one week removed from a heartbreaking loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, which marked his second failed bid for the undisputed lightweight belt. Diaz most recently appeared at UFC 263 and lost a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards, though his late-fight surge saved his prospects for a comeback.