Paul vs. Woodley 2 in Tweets: Pros react to Jake Paul knocking out Tyron Woodley

Going into the rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, fight fans had absolutely no idea what to expect when the two rivals made the walk once again into the squared circle.

But after what seemed like would end up being an entire night of inactivity, Paul turned Woodley’s lights off with a hellacious overhand right in the sixth round.

Here’s how the rest of the sporting world reacted to his victory inside the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

O my god!!!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 19, 2021

He really put him to sleep — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 19, 2021

Man this mf so lucky!!!!!! Literally swung a right hand with his eyes closed — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) December 19, 2021

He needs to fight Boxers !!! Wow @jakepaul — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 19, 2021

JAKE PAULLLLL JUST LANDED A BOMMMMB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 19, 2021

FEED ME JAKE PAUL ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 19, 2021

Wow… that fight was terrible but that one punch knockout was legit — Billyq.eth (@BillyQMMA) December 19, 2021

Oh how the mighty have fallen — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) December 19, 2021

Wow…. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021

man I’m just so sad at this point — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) December 19, 2021

Was really hoping Woolley would take this — Randa Markos (@randamma) December 19, 2021

Well then — Fabio Cherant (@Buffalomma8) December 19, 2021

I just can’t with woodly man smh hope he ok tho — Devonte Smith (@KOE_KINGKAGEUFC) December 19, 2021

Night night — RJ (@RjHampton14) December 19, 2021

Worst fight ever until that — Kyle J Guy (@kylejguy) December 19, 2021

Jake Paul has a v strong right hand sir — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) December 19, 2021

I really hate this take, as if Paul is some fat, un-athletic slob, that he just fought in a bar.

Jake Paul is an athlete.

Jake Paul is much bigger than Woodley. Jake Pauls punches will always land HARDER, being the bigger guy.

This is boxing. Not MMA. https://t.co/30ohXL5Jnu — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 19, 2021

Wow… Say it ain’t so.. unbelievable.. — Rashad Evans (@SugaRashadEvans) December 19, 2021

Amanda Serrano defeats Miriam Gutiérrez

Yo @Serranosisters stamina & power is crazy!!!! Miriam had her fair share also! I have it 7-3 for Serrano, I thought Serrano took off rd 3 so miriam won that round & rounds 8 & 9 but barely!!!! Dominant fight for @Serranosisters ! Congrats! On to the next!!!! #Woodley2 — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) December 19, 2021

Deron Williams defeats Frank Gore

Williams vs Gore #slugfest — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) December 19, 2021

S/o DWill! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) December 19, 2021

NBA vs NFL now??? Divide and conquer is real… — andre (@andre) December 19, 2021

This might be the fight of the year! We may see a double knockout. Lol — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) December 19, 2021

Yep 4 rounds was the perfect amount. Anymore rounds it would’ve gotten ugly. — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) December 19, 2021

What Frank do to this man!! OMG — Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) December 19, 2021

they goin at it — Sharife Cooper (@SharifeCooper) December 19, 2021

Yo D Will Was Throwin Them Joints respect! — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) December 19, 2021

Frank is EXHAUSTED!! — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) December 19, 2021

Damn frank so damn tired — Aaron Williams (@ajwilliams23) December 19, 2021

D will & frank gore shoulda been the main event!!! — Philly Cheese (@dionwaiters3) December 19, 2021

Frank Tired Af — Malik Hooker (@MalikHooker24) December 19, 2021