Paul vs. Woodley 2 in Tweets: Pros react to Jake Paul knocking out Tyron Woodley

By Jose Youngs Updated
Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley
Jake Paul knocks out Tyron Woodley on Saturday night.
Going into the rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, fight fans had absolutely no idea what to expect when the two rivals made the walk once again into the squared circle.

But after what seemed like would end up being an entire night of inactivity, Paul turned Woodley’s lights off with a hellacious overhand right in the sixth round.

Here’s how the rest of the sporting world reacted to his victory inside the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

