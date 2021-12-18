UFC Vegas 45 bonuses: Cub Swanson, Melissa Gatto each pocket $50,000 for knockout wins

Derrick Lewis broke the record for most knockouts in UFC history over Chris Daukaus on Saturday night, but he wasn’t awarded with one of the “Performance of the Night” bonuses.

The UFC announced that Cub Swanson and Melissa Gatto were awarded with extra $50,000 for their knockouts over Darren Elkins and Sijara Eubanks, respectively.

Swanson won the fifth bonus of his UFC career at UFC Vegas 45 for making short work of Elkins in a little over two minutes (watch here). Meanwhile, Gatto improved to 2-0 under the company’s banner by handing Eubanks the first stoppage defeat of her MMA career (watch here).

The “Fight of the Night” bonus went to Amanda Lemos and Angela Hill for their close three-round war. Lemos knocked Hill down in the opening round but couldn’t get the finish, with Hill coming back strong in the second stanza. The final five minutes were a back and forth battle, and two of the judges scored it for the Brazilian.

