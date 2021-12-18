Watch Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore full fight video highlights from their anticipated boxing showdown, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Williams vs. Gore took place Dec. 18 at the Amelie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Deron Williams and Frank Gore collided in an exhibition fight that aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Catch more video highlights below.

This is hands down my favorite boxing highlight of the year



Frank Gore just completely spaced out for a second, got popped and I cannot stop laughing at his reaction pic.twitter.com/ehZBVAYG7L — DICK HERCULES (@RatCatcherMpls) December 19, 2021

Frank Gore and Deron Williams are in a slugfest! And the girl in front of me is FaceTiming the fight to her mans #realone #paulwoodley pic.twitter.com/Oj80eoEZv4 — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) December 19, 2021

Frank Gore throwin Deron Williams out he ring pic.twitter.com/ODtlyVUhbm — Alex Tran (@nineralex) December 19, 2021

From the hardwood to the ring @DeronWilliams is prepared for his boxing debut ⭐#WilliamsGore Starts NOW https://t.co/K8evGXftD4 pic.twitter.com/rjshjhCiwJ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021

For more on Williams vs. Gore, check out the live blog from MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee.

Frank Gore out first. He’s wearing a Master Chief helmet from Halo.

Here comes Deron Williams, he has Fortis MMA’s Sayif Saud in his corner. Williams is one of the owners of the Fortis MMA gym.

Round 1: Williams lands a right hand to start. He looks confident using his big reach advantage. Gore gets low and it looks like he tried to go for a football tackle. Gore keeping a wide stance and he attempts a jab. He lands a clean one. They clinch up and Gore almost slips and face plants. Williams looks for a big straight right, but Gore avoids it. Nice 1-2 down the middle by Williams. Williams lands another hard right. Gore backs Williams up with a counter right. Williams really wants to find a home for that right and he does during an exchange. Gore is active, but having difficulty getting anything through William’s defense. Short right for Williams.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Williams.

Round 2: Gore changing tact here, going to the body. They trade and Williams gets the better of it. He lands a right on an off-balance Gore. Gore tossing that right hand high up there. Gore with a decent jab. There’s a hard right by Gore and Williams looked hurt. Gore definitely breathing heavy though. Right hand over the top for Gore and Williams answers with a stiff one. It’s getting heated and Williams nearly shoves Gore through the ropes! Doctor comes to check on Gore, who is laboring after taking that spill. Gore wants to continue, maybe he just needed a breather there. They clinch immediately and now it’s Gore nearly pushing Williams out of the ring. The referee has to remind them, “This is boxing!” Technique going out the window and they’re just slinging punches. Gore stumbles (not a knockdown) and falls to the mat. He is EXHAUSTED. Nice right hand by Williams, Gore lands one of his own. These two have to go two more rounds somehow.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Gore. Overall, 19-19.

Round 3: Immediate tie-up. Williams hits a short right before they’re separated. Williams head-hunting with the right, but Gore answers and Williams ducks in to nearly tackle Gore through the ropes. This is a handful for the ref. Williams unloads on Gore in the corner and we have a standing eight-count for Gore. He responds, but you can tell the gas tank is running on empty. Gore ends a jab combo with a stright right, Williams fires back. They have to be reminded not to dirty box. Williams with a glancing right. They keep ending up against the ropes though, they’re gassed.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Williams. Overall, 29-28 Williams.

Round 4: We open with a hug, that’s an extra 10 seconds of rest for both guys. They’re just getting tied up in the ropes every time now. Gore wants to hold on to Williams, but there’s still over two minutes to go. Williams strings together a couple of punches. The pace has finally slowed back down and it almost looks like a boxing match (outside of neither man throwing much). Gore lets a big right hand go. Williams wants to get him back, he gets him to the ropes and Gore ties him up. They’re almost literally leaning on each other. Right hand connects for Williams. Gore tries to throw a high right, but there’s not a lot behind these punches. Williams with one more right, Gore just grabs him.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Williams. Overall, 39-37 Williams.