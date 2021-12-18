UFC Vegas 45 live blog: Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad

This is the live blog for Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad, the welterweight co-main event on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Thompson is the No. 5 ranked fighter in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings. He is a two-time welterweight title challenger who’s most recent appearance ended in a decision loss to Gilbert Burns.

Muhammad, meanwhile, is the No. 13 ranked fighter and is looking for a win over a kind of opponent like Thompson to get him into title contention. He most recently took out Demian Maia to rebound from a disappointing no-contest in a short-notice opportunity against Leon Edwards.

Check out the UFC Vegas 45 blog below.