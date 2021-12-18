UFC Vegas 45 results: Derrick Lewis destroys Chris Daukaus in first round to become UFC’s all-time KO king

Derrick Lewis is officially the UFC’s all-time KO king.

And he barely broke a sweat to get it done.

Lewis (26-8, 1 NC) smashed through heavyweight up-and-comer Chris Daukaus (12-3) in less than a round on Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 45. “The Black Beast” stalked Daukaus into the fence early in the bout and unleashed a massive salvo of punches that put the 32-year-old prospect on wobbly legs. Lewis then reset and reloaded with another flurry of right hands that sent Daukaus crumbling to the canvas at the 3:36 mark of Round 1.

The win gave Lewis his 13th career KO/TKO win under the UFC umbrella, moving him into first place on the all-time list and breaking his tie with Vitor Belfort and Matt Brown.

“I’m feeling good,” Lewis said in his post-fight interview. “I’m also happy that I’m the first fighter — clean fighter — to be No. 1 in the knockouts.”

The performance also gave Lewis his 17th victory inside the octagon, inching him into second only behind Andrei Arlovski (21) for the most wins in UFC heavyweight history.

Lewis has now tasted victory in five of his last six bouts, with his only loss over that stretch coming in August’s interim title bout against Ciryl Gane.

“I would love to get a title fight, for sure,” Lewis joked. “If they could change that rule, make it three rounds for a title shot, hit me up. If not, don’t call my phone. F*ck all that.”

As for Daukaus, the Philadelphia native suffered the first setback of his UFC career after kicking off his octagon run with four consecutive KO/TKO wins.

“It was awesome until I got caught, and then, you know, violence,” a disappointed Daukaus said. “It’s a fight, we’re heavyweights, this is what happens. So I’m not really concerned about it, I’ll be back in.”

Catch video of Lewis’ record-breaking performance below.