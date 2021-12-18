UFC Vegas 45 results: Angela Hill loses controversial split decision to Amanda Lemos

Angela Hill and split decisions simply do not agree with one another.

Hill suffered yet another split decision loss on Saturday at UFC Vegas 45, her fourth in the UFC, this time falling short to Amanda Lemos on a night where Hill set the new record for most fights in UFC strawweight history with her 19th walk to the octagon.

Lemos (11-1-1) had her foe in trouble early as she downed Hill in the opening exchanges with a front kick followed by swarming punches. But Hill (13-11) managed to survive the onslaught and even returned the favor, rocking Lemos with an overhand right late in the first stanza. Hill then carried that momentum into Round 2, ratcheting up her activity on the feet and landing flurries of sharp punches while Lemos noticeably slowed.

Lemos went back to what worked to start Round 3, blasting her foe with another nasty front kick, however Hill just ate it the second time around and continued pushing the pace with a pair of takedowns and heavy striking volume before closing the show with a slick spinning back-elbow knockdown in the final 30 seconds.

Nonetheless, two of the judges’ scorecards came back in Lemos’ favor, giving the Brazilian a controversial split decision win (28-29, 30-27, 29-28) and her fifth straight UFC victory.

Hill has now lost four of her last five octagon appearances.

Check out video replay of the bout below.

HOLY FRONT KICK



Lemos sends her down, but Hill is able to recover for now! #UFCVegas45 pic.twitter.com/IsO6fxomLb — UFC (@ufc) December 19, 2021

These ladies are letting it all out!



Round 3️⃣ up next. #UFCVegas45 pic.twitter.com/R3RvVCMF7U — UFC (@ufc) December 19, 2021