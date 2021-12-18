UFC Vegas 45 video: Mateusz Gamrot finishes Diego Ferreira to win third straight

Lightweights, look out: Mateusz Gamrot is finally finding his rhythm in the UFC.

A longtime dominant champion of Polish organization KSW, Gamrot scored his biggest win yet on Saturday with a second-round stoppage of Diego Ferreira at UFC Vegas 45.

The two lightweights opened the bout fast, with Gamrot (20-1, 1 NC) landing with hard right hands and twice taking Ferreira (18-4) to the mat, and Ferreira returning fire with several hard blows of his own. Gamrot continued to push the pace and hunt for takedowns in second round, however it was actually a nasty standing knee to the midsection that Gamrot threw while locked onto Ferreira’s back which appeared to cause the stoppage.

Despite not being in immediate danger of a submission, Ferreira quickly yet calmly signaled to referee Jason Herzog to end the contest.

The result was officially recorded as a TKO win at 3:26 of Round 2 for Gamrot, who’s now won three consecutive bouts via stoppage after losing a split decision in his octagon debut.

Afterward, Gamrot used his moment on the microphone to call out one-time UFC title challenger Michael Chandler for a lightweight showdown in 2022.

Video of Gamrot’s win can be seen below.