UFC Vegas 45 video: Melissa Gatto becomes first to stop Sijara Eubanks

Melissa Gatto wanted to hand Sijara Eubanks her first stoppage defeat at UFC Vegas 45, and the finish came early in round three.

Gatto, who won a decision in her octagon debut earlier this year, told MMA Fighting prior to Saturday night’s card she wanted to “go for the submission or the knockout, especially because she was never finished in her career,” and got the job done 45 seconds into the final stanza with a front kick to the body.

Gatto has now won two in a row under the UFC banner in 2021, boosting her undefeated MMA record to 8-0-2. Gatto, who defeated Victoria Leonardo at UFC 265 in August, also holds a win over top-ranked UFC bantamweight Karol Rosa in the Brazilian circuit.

The TKO loss drops Eubanks to 7-7 as a professional MMA fighter with a 5-5 run inside the octagon. The 36-year-old missed weight for UFC Vegas 45, coming in at 127.5 pounds on Friday morning.

Check out the finish below.