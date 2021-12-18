KSW 65 results, video: Roberto Soldic scores crushing knockout of Mamed Khalidov to become two-division champion

Roberto Soldic didn’t have the torch passed to him – he snatched it away.

“Robocop” defeated Mamed Khalidov with a stunning left hand knockout punch in the main event of KSW 65 on Saturday in Gliwice, Poland, to become a two-division champion, adding Khalidov’s middleweight title to the welterweight title he already held.

The contest was a competitive one through two rounds until Soldic (20-3) connected with a power punch during a wild exchange. This is his third straight victory via strikes and seventh straight win overall.

Watch the incredible finish above.

“What can I say? I don’t celebrate,” Soldic said afterward. “I say that before and I’m not surprised. I believe in my hands. I believe in my wrestling, I believe in my conditioning, and thank you for the support.

“Mamed is forever legend. He never die as a legend. So thanks to Mamed for the fight. What can I say?”

Asked what’s next, Soldic said he would like to go up to the light heavyweight division next to challenge champion Tomasz Narkun and become a “triple champion.”

Khalidov (35-8-2), a pioneer of the Polish MMA scene, remained on the canvas for several minutes following the knockout. He was eventually able to stand on his own power, then proceeded to make his way over to Soldic, and the two embraced in the center of the cage.

In the co-main event, Salahdine Parnasse became a two-time featherweight champion by avenging a shocking knockout loss to Daniel Torres in January. Torres actually lost the title on the scales after failing to make weight on Friday, but Parnasse was right there to reclaim it as he outworked Torres over five rounds to improve his record to 16-1-1.

Outside of the main event, the best knockout of the night belonged to lightweight Patryk Likus. The 19-year-old prospect connected with a lightning-quick spinning elbow to put Piotr Olszynka away in Round 2.

See full KSW 65 results below:

Roberto Soldic def. Mamed Khalidov via KO (punch) - Round 2, 3:40

Salahdine Parnasse def. Daniel Torres via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 48-47)

Lom-Ali Eskijew def. Damian Stasiak via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-27)

Roman Szymanski def. Mateusz Legierski via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 4:47

Michal Kita def. Marek Samociuk via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 3:22

Adam Niedzwiedz vs. Miroslav Broz ends in a majority draw (29-28 Niedzwiedz, 28-28, 28-28)

Damian Piwowarczyk def. Marc Doussis via submission (triangle armbar) - Round 2, 2:22

Anita Bekus def. Magdalena Sormova via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Patryk Likus def. Piotr Olszynka via KO (spinning elbow) - Round 2, 4:59

Shamad Erzanukaev def. Bartosz Rewera via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)