UFC Vegas 45 video: Jordan Leavitt pulls off inverted triangle choke on Matt Sayles

Jordan Leavitt had Matt Sayles scrambling to defend himself from submissions from jump street in their UFC Vegas 45 opener. Then Leavitt pulled off a move Sayles wasn’t expecting, and a tap came quickly.

As Sayles slammed his way to a takedown, Leavitt responded with a rarely-seen inverted triangle choke, which he used to secure the submission at the 2:05 mark of the second round.

Check out the finish above.

Leavitt nearly pulled off another slick move as he jockeyed with Sayles on the canvas for position. A D’Arce choke was nearly sunk, but Sayles managed to keep his leg from getting trapped to finish and rolled out of danger.

Leavitt continued to hunt for takedowns and chokes, but Sayles was able to fight to his feet and let his hands go. In the striking department, Leavitt appeared to be at a disadvantage.

Then, in the second, Sayles took a page out of Leavitt’s book and grabbed a leg for the takedown. Instead of capitalizing on the position, he soon found himself in deep trouble.

Leavitt celebrated the submission, noted as the third inverted triangle finish in UFC history, by doing the splits. The result put him back in the win column after a decision loss to Claudio Puelles in his previous outing, while Sayles dropped to 1-3 in his past four outings.