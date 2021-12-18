UFC Vegas 45 in Tweets: Fighters react to Derrick Lewis becoming UFC’s knockout king

Derrick Lewis delivered another highlight-reel finish, taking the lead as the UFC’s all-time leader in knockout wins at UFC Vegas 45.
With a first-round stoppage of Chris Daukaus in the main event of Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas, Lewis took the lead with 13 wins by concussive stoppage.
In the co-headliner, Belal Muhammad closed 2021 with a dominant win over two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson.
Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Vegas 45 main card.
Derrick Lewis def. Chris Daukaus
Wow black beast.. he ok— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 19, 2021
The beast woke up and got that first round knockout #UFCVegas45— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 19, 2021
Derrick Lewis Derrick Lewises #UFCVegas45— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 19, 2021
Houstons Knockout King @Thebeast_ufc #UFCVegas45— Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) December 19, 2021
I love Lewis but I genuinely do not understand this mans existence . Well done. #UFCVegas45— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) December 19, 2021
Lewis is an ANIMAL! #UFCVegas45— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 19, 2021
Belal Muhammad def. Stephen Thompson
One of the best first rounds I’ve seen someone fight against WB. Belal is on point so far.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 19, 2021
GREAT no stoppage mr dean!— Sam Alvey (@smilensam) December 19, 2021
That was a strong first round let’s keep that same energy #UFCVegas45— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 19, 2021
Muhammad lookin like khabib out here #UFCVegas45— Billyq.eth (@BillyQMMA) December 19, 2021
Wonderboy circling along the cage may cost him this fight. He is making that takedown too easy. Especially in a small cage. #UFCVegas45— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) December 19, 2021
Wonderboy down two rounds and possible 10-8 round 1! #UFCVegas45— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021
Way to work @bullyb170— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 19, 2021
Remember the name folks. That was a one sided pounding and @bullyb170 was swinging the hammer. #UFCVegas45— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 19, 2021
I'm a believer that @bullyb170 will be fighting for a title next year. What a way to dominate this fight #UFCFightnight— John Dodson III (@JohnDodsonMMA) December 19, 2021
My man!!!!! Congratulations brother!!!! Love ya kid! @bullyb170— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 19, 2021
Belal is my new favorite fighter#UFCVegas45— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) December 19, 2021
Well done @bullyb170 he fought the perfect fight.— Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) December 19, 2021
Straight domination beautiful @bullyb170 congrats brotha welcome to the top 5!!!— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 19, 2021
@bullyb170 just did that!— The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) December 19, 2021
Congrats @bullyb170 you are the man! #UFCVegas45— GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) December 19, 2021
@bullyb170 is the man— Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) December 19, 2021
Way to go @bullyb170 that’s work put in im not surprised!!— Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) December 19, 2021
Amanda Lemos def. Angela Hill
These girls are throwwwwin— Billyq.eth (@BillyQMMA) December 19, 2021
LETS GO LADIES❗️#UFCVegas45— BriannaTheBull (@briannathebull) December 19, 2021
What a round!! Yall better respect @AngieOverkill she got skills!! #UFCVegas45— Dwight Grant (@DwightGrant) December 19, 2021
HOLY FUCK THIS IS A GREAT FIGHT #TEAMOVERKILL #UFCVegas45— Paulina Granados (@PaulinaGrana2) December 19, 2021
Fight of the Night likely! Really could go either way! Respect ladies! #UFCVegas45— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021
What a fight! Striking and grappling everything ! Hill and Lemos #UFCVegas45— MackenzieDern (@MackenzieDern) December 19, 2021
that was— Emily Ducote (@ducote_brunette) December 19, 2021
Great fight ladies!#UFCVegas45— Jasmine Jasudavicius (@JasJasudavicius) December 19, 2021
I don’t agree with that decision at all. Judges need to check themselves #gronks— Bec Rodriguez (@RowdyBec) December 19, 2021
Whaaaat? Great fight but come tf on how did they score the 3rd?!— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 19, 2021
Great strawweight match up but I had it 29/28 @AngieOverkill you looked great girl! I don’t know where one judge had 30/27. Both talented fighters. @ufc— Tecia Torres (@TeciaTorres) December 19, 2021
Ricky Simon def. Raphael Assuncao
RICKYYYY!!! #UFCVegas45!— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 19, 2021
@RickySimonUFC finally got one back for the mullets #UFCVegas45— Jimmy Crute (@CruteJim) December 19, 2021
Let’s go Ricky Simon!! Yes sir congrats dog #UFCVegas45— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 19, 2021
WASH HOUSE BABY!!! Congrats @RickySimonUFC. #bighead #UFCVegas45— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 19, 2021
The TD threat really opened up Simons striking… mixes it up real well— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 19, 2021
@RickySimonUFC is a contender #UFC— Natan Levy (@Levy_Natan) December 19, 2021
Lets gooooo fam!!! #UFCVegas45— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) December 19, 2021
Mateusz Gamrot def. Carlos Diego Ferreira
HOLY SCRAMBLES #UFCVegas45— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) December 19, 2021
Very good round for both, I think for the takedowns it is from gamrot #UFCVegas45 @ufc— Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) December 19, 2021
Back rib is a nasty place to take to take a knee. Take notes fighters! #UFCVegas45— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021
It seems that he broke a rib, gamrot has a lot of danger #UFCVegas45@ufc @gamer_mma— Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) December 19, 2021
Gillespie vs Gamrot is the fight to make. #UFCVegas45— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 19, 2021
Cub Swanson def. Darren Elkins
What a performance @CubSwanson— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) December 19, 2021
Filthy! @CubSwanson #ufc— Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) December 19, 2021
Always a treat watching killa cub! Nuff respect!— Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) December 19, 2021
Big congrats to Cub! Welcome back, beautiful finish #UFCVegas45— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 19, 2021
I love watching Cub fight. He’s always so fluent and tricky on the feet #ufcvegas45— Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) December 19, 2021
Cub found his swag early and couldn’t miss. What a performance #UFCVegas45— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) December 19, 2021
Cub looked so sharp. Still got it— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) December 19, 2021
That’s the @CubSwanson I know and love to see! Congrats legend!— The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) December 19, 2021
Great moment for @CubSwanson and his family! #UFCVegas45— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021
