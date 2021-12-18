UFC Vegas 45 in Tweets: Fighters react to Derrick Lewis becoming UFC’s knockout king

Derrick Lewis delivered another highlight-reel finish, taking the lead as the UFC’s all-time leader in knockout wins at UFC Vegas 45.

With a first-round stoppage of Chris Daukaus in the main event of Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas, Lewis took the lead with 13 wins by concussive stoppage.

In the co-headliner, Belal Muhammad closed 2021 with a dominant win over two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Vegas 45 main card.

Wow black beast.. he ok — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 19, 2021

The beast woke up and got that first round knockout #UFCVegas45 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 19, 2021

Derrick Lewis Derrick Lewises #UFCVegas45 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 19, 2021

I love Lewis but I genuinely do not understand this mans existence . Well done. #UFCVegas45 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) December 19, 2021

Lewis is an ANIMAL! #UFCVegas45 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 19, 2021

One of the best first rounds I’ve seen someone fight against WB. Belal is on point so far. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 19, 2021

GREAT no stoppage mr dean! — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) December 19, 2021

That was a strong first round let’s keep that same energy #UFCVegas45 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 19, 2021

Muhammad lookin like khabib out here #UFCVegas45 — Billyq.eth (@BillyQMMA) December 19, 2021

Wonderboy circling along the cage may cost him this fight. He is making that takedown too easy. Especially in a small cage. #UFCVegas45 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) December 19, 2021

Wonderboy down two rounds and possible 10-8 round 1! #UFCVegas45 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021

Way to work @bullyb170 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 19, 2021

Remember the name folks. That was a one sided pounding and @bullyb170 was swinging the hammer. #UFCVegas45 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 19, 2021

I'm a believer that @bullyb170 will be fighting for a title next year. What a way to dominate this fight #UFCFightnight — John Dodson III (@JohnDodsonMMA) December 19, 2021

My man!!!!! Congratulations brother!!!! Love ya kid! @bullyb170 — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 19, 2021

Belal is my new favorite fighter#UFCVegas45 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) December 19, 2021

Well done @bullyb170 he fought the perfect fight. — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) December 19, 2021

Straight domination beautiful @bullyb170 congrats brotha welcome to the top 5!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 19, 2021

@bullyb170 just did that! — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) December 19, 2021

@bullyb170 is the man — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) December 19, 2021

Way to go @bullyb170 that’s work put in im not surprised!! — Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) December 19, 2021

These girls are throwwwwin — Billyq.eth (@BillyQMMA) December 19, 2021

What a round!! Yall better respect @AngieOverkill she got skills!! #UFCVegas45 — Dwight Grant (@DwightGrant) December 19, 2021

HOLY FUCK THIS IS A GREAT FIGHT #TEAMOVERKILL #UFCVegas45 — Paulina Granados (@PaulinaGrana2) December 19, 2021

Fight of the Night likely! Really could go either way! Respect ladies! #UFCVegas45 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021

What a fight! Striking and grappling everything ! Hill and Lemos #UFCVegas45 — MackenzieDern (@MackenzieDern) December 19, 2021

that was — Emily Ducote (@ducote_brunette) December 19, 2021

I don’t agree with that decision at all. Judges need to check themselves #gronks — Bec Rodriguez (@RowdyBec) December 19, 2021

Whaaaat? Great fight but come tf on how did they score the 3rd?! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 19, 2021

Great strawweight match up but I had it 29/28 @AngieOverkill you looked great girl! I don’t know where one judge had 30/27. Both talented fighters. @ufc — Tecia Torres (@TeciaTorres) December 19, 2021

@RickySimonUFC finally got one back for the mullets #UFCVegas45 — Jimmy Crute (@CruteJim) December 19, 2021

Let’s go Ricky Simon!! Yes sir congrats dog #UFCVegas45 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 19, 2021

The TD threat really opened up Simons striking… mixes it up real well — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 19, 2021

Very good round for both, I think for the takedowns it is from gamrot #UFCVegas45 @ufc — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) December 19, 2021

Back rib is a nasty place to take to take a knee. Take notes fighters! #UFCVegas45 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 19, 2021

It seems that he broke a rib, gamrot has a lot of danger #UFCVegas45@ufc @gamer_mma — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) December 19, 2021

Gillespie vs Gamrot is the fight to make. #UFCVegas45 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 19, 2021

What a performance @CubSwanson — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) December 19, 2021

Always a treat watching killa cub! Nuff respect! — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) December 19, 2021

Big congrats to Cub! Welcome back, beautiful finish #UFCVegas45 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 19, 2021

I love watching Cub fight. He’s always so fluent and tricky on the feet #ufcvegas45 — Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) December 19, 2021

Cub found his swag early and couldn’t miss. What a performance #UFCVegas45 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) December 19, 2021

Cub looked so sharp. Still got it — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) December 19, 2021