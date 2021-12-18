 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus full fight video highlights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

Watch Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 45’s main event, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC Vegas 45 took place Oct. 18 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. One-time UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus squared off in a heavyweight contest, which aired live on ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.

For more on Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus, check out live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...