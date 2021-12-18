Watch Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 45’s main event, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC Vegas 45 took place Oct. 18 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. One-time UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus squared off in a heavyweight contest, which aired live on ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.

The final fight of 2021 is UNDERWAY #UFCVegas45 pic.twitter.com/r4TQjI9Wqy — UFC (@ufc) December 19, 2021

