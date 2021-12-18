Roxanne Modafferi gets engaged seconds after boyfriend blasted with illegal knee at Titan FC 73

It wasn’t your typical in-cage proposal, but Roxanne Modafferi is now engaged after her boyfriend Chris Roman’s no-contest at Titan FC 73.

Roman took an illegal knee to the head from Asa Ten Pow just 21 seconds into the fight, and the bout was declared a no-contest. But that didn’t stop him from getting another win when he dropped to one knee and got the yes from Modafferi.

Check out the video below.

Folks, @Roxyfighter is off the market! Love is in the air at #TitanFC73 pic.twitter.com/7hvpBcqoVV — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 18, 2021

Modafferi later announced the news on social media.

“I’m sad for Chris that he didn’t get as much fight time... but then HE PROPOSED!” she wrote on Instagram. “I went ‘omg are you okay... Um YES!!’ I love you for the rest of our lives, Chris Roman!! The fight result sucked but it was kinda epic you proposed on a national broadcast.”

Modafferi and Roman train at Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas. Modafferi recently announced her fight at UFC 271 against Casey O’Neill will serve as her retirement bout.