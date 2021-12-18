Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry pulled from UFC Vegas 45 after Henry tests positive for COVID-19

UFC Vegas 45 will move on with 13 bouts following the cancellation of Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry, multiple people with knowledge of the news told MMA Fighting after a report from MMAjunkie.

The UFC has yet to announce the news and whether or not the matchup will be re-booked for a later card in 2022.

Henry (21-5), who stepped in on less than two weeks’ notice to replace Trevin Jones, tested positive for COVID-19 and was removed from tonight’s card in Las Vegas. The former DEEP bantamweight champion was scheduled to make his octagon debut after a 26-fight MMA career.

Barcelos (16-2), an ex-RFA titleholder, suffered his first setback in the UFC this past June, a majority decision defeat to Timur Valiev that snapped a five-fight winning streak in the company.

UFC Vegas 45 takes place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas and featurez Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus in a five-round heavyweight main event live on ESPN+.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.