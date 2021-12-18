 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry pulled from UFC Vegas 45 after Henry tests positive for COVID-19

By Guilherme Cruz
Victor Henry (right) was scheduled to face Brazil's Raoni Barcelos in his UFC debut this Saturday.
UFC Vegas 45 will move on with 13 bouts following the cancellation of Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry, multiple people with knowledge of the news told MMA Fighting after a report from MMAjunkie.

The UFC has yet to announce the news and whether or not the matchup will be re-booked for a later card in 2022.

Henry (21-5), who stepped in on less than two weeks’ notice to replace Trevin Jones, tested positive for COVID-19 and was removed from tonight’s card in Las Vegas. The former DEEP bantamweight champion was scheduled to make his octagon debut after a 26-fight MMA career.

Barcelos (16-2), an ex-RFA titleholder, suffered his first setback in the UFC this past June, a majority decision defeat to Timur Valiev that snapped a five-fight winning streak in the company.

UFC Vegas 45 takes place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas and featurez Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus in a five-round heavyweight main event live on ESPN+.

