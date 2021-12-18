UFC Vegas 45 live blog: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

This is the UFC Vegas 45 live blog for Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus, the heavyweight main event for Saturday’s fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

The heavyweight bout features Lewis, the No. 4 ranked fighter in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, against No. 8 ranked Daukaus. A two-time challenger for the UFC heavyweight title, Lewis has won 16 of his 22 octagon appearances and is tied for the all-time UFC record for most knockout finishes (12). Lewis lost via third-round TKO to Ciryl Gane in his most recent bout, an interim title opportunity at UFC 265. Daukaus, on the other hand, is a perfect 4-0 with four KO/TKO wins so far in his brief UFC career. He has banked three consecutive Performance of the Night bonuses for his work, cashing checks for knockouts of Rodrigo Nascimento, Aleksei Oleinik, and most recently Shamil Abdurakhimov.

