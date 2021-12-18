The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 start time, TV schedule is for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 event at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday night.

Jake Paul will look to improve to 5-0 in his professional boxing career when he faces former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a short-notice rematch. Paul previously defeated Woodley via split decision in the pair’s first meeting in August. The bout will be contested for eight three-minute rounds. Paul was initially scheduled to fight Tommy Fury, however Woodley stepped in as a replacement after Fury withdrew due to injury.

The price for the pay-per-view will be $59.95 and will be carried by Showtime. Bet on the full card at DraftKings Sportsbook. The main card, which will begin at 9 p.m ET, is as follows:

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutiérrez

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Álamo

Amanda Serrano will defend her three featherweight titles against Miriam Gutiérrez in the co-main event.

The two-fight undercard will be unaired and is as follows:

Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila

J’Leon Love vs. Marcus Oliveira