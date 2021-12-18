Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

MMA Fighting has Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 results live for the Paul vs. Woodley 2 fight card at the Amelie Arena on Saturday in Tampa, Fla.

When the main event begins, likely around 11:30 p.m. ET, check out our Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 live round-by-round updates on our live blog. Prior to the main event, we’ll have live updates and results on all the undercard fights below.

Check out the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 undercard live blog for the pay-per-view portion that will begin at 9 p.m. ET below:

Prelims:

Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila

J’Leon Love vs. Marcus Oliveira

Undercard:

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore live round-by-round updates

Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10: