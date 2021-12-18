MMA Fighting has Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore live round-by-round updates for a battle of two former sports stars on the Paul vs. Woodley 2 main card which takes place Saturday night at the Amelie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Check out our Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 results page to find out what happened on rest of the undercard.

Deron Williams is a former three-time All-Star and played for four different NBA teams during his NBA career. He is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Frank Gore made the Pro Bowl five times during his career and made the NFL 2010s All-Decade team. He played for five different NFL teams. Gore retired in 2020 with 16,000 career rushing yards, good for third on the all-time list.

The boxing match will be contested as an exhibition, but a winner will be declared.

Check out the Williams vs. Gore main event live blog below. Full odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4: