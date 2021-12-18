UFC Vegas 45 Results: Lewis vs. Daukaus

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 45 results for the Lewis vs. Daukaus event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, live blogs of the top two fights, and live UFC Vegas 45 Twitter updates.

In the main event, Derrick Lewis looks to get back on track against the red-hot Chris Daukaus, who has won five straight fights. Lewis has won four of his past five fights after a recent knockout loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC 265 this past August.

Stephen Thompson will square off against Belal Muhammad in a welterweight contest in the co-main event.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad

Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill

Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon

Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker

Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto

Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell

Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson

Don’tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian

Matt Sayles vs. Jordan Leavitt