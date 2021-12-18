UFC Vegas 45 Results: Lewis vs. Daukaus

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 45 results for the Lewis vs. Daukaus event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, live blogs of the top two fights, and live UFC Vegas 45 Twitter updates.
In the main event, Derrick Lewis looks to get back on track against the red-hot Chris Daukaus, who has won five straight fights. Lewis has won four of his past five fights after a recent knockout loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC 265 this past August.
Stephen Thompson will square off against Belal Muhammad in a welterweight contest in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Vegas 45 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus
Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad
Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon
Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry
Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker
Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto
Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell
Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson
Don’tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian
