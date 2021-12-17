Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams boxing match now an exhibition at Paul vs. Woodley 2 event

The fight between former NFL running back Frank Gore and former NBA all-star Deron Williams will now serve as an exhibition bout on the undercard of the rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley on Saturday.

Showtime revealed in a press release following Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins that the Florida State Athletic Commission has sanctioned the bout as such. It was originally set as the professional boxing debuts for both fighters ahead of Saturday’s event in Tampa, Fla.

The 215-pound contracted heavyweight bout is scheduled for four rounds with fighters wearing 12-ounce gloves, ringside judges who will score the bout, and with a winner declared, a Showtime official confirmed to MMA Fighting. ESPN was first to report the changes.

The result of the contest will not be reflected on either fighter’s professional record.

Gore is third on the NFL’s all-time leading rushing list and holds the record for most games played by a running back in the league’s history.

Williams played for multiple teams throughout his NBA career and a two-time Olympic gold medal winner. In addition, Williams is the co-owner of Fortis MMA in Dallas.