Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview show: Is there more pressure on Woodley ahead of rematch?

Jake Paul says all of the pressure is on him ahead of Saturday’s rematch with Tyron Woodley, but is that actually the case?

That question is discussed, along with where Paul goes with another win over the former UFC champ, if a trilogy happens right away with a Woodley win, Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams, “The People’s Main Event” between Chris Avila and Anthony Taylor, and more with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck joined by special guest Ariel Helwani.

An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.