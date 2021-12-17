 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview show: Is there more pressure on Woodley ahead of rematch?

By Mike Heck and Ariel Helwani
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jake Paul says all of the pressure is on him ahead of Saturday’s rematch with Tyron Woodley, but is that actually the case?

That question is discussed, along with where Paul goes with another win over the former UFC champ, if a trilogy happens right away with a Woodley win, Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams, “The People’s Main Event” between Chris Avila and Anthony Taylor, and more with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck joined by special guest Ariel Helwani.

An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...