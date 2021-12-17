UFC Vegas 45 preview show: Is Derrick Lewis too much too soon for Chris Daukaus?

The final UFC event of 2021 is upon us — and this year it’s the big boys closing the show.

Derrick Lewis is once again the underdog in his headlining matchup against Chris Daukaus. Is Saturday’s main event too much too soon for Daukaus? Or will one of heavyweight’s brightest prospects break through with a big-time win?

MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, José Youngs, and E. Casey Leydon break down that bout and more from UFC Vegas 45, including the welterweight showcase between Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Belal Muhammad.

An audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.